Jack, DeGale fight to draw in super-middleweight clash

Badou Jack knocked out a tooth and almost knocked out the referee but he couldn't convince the judges Saturday that he did enough against James DeGale to become the unified super-middleweight champ.



Both boxing champions suffered knockdowns in the action-packed title fight which ended in a draw after two judges scored it 113-113 and the other had it 114-112 in favor of DeGale.



International Boxing Federation champ DeGale was standing next to Jack and had heard enough.



DeGale said he felt those punches from Jack in the 12th.



One of the strangest moments in a brutal, but thrilling, fight took place at the end the fifth round, when Jack accidentally punched Arthur Mercanti Jr., sending the referee staggering across the ring.

