Green Bay stun Cowboys as Steelers top Chiefs

Mason Crosby kicked a last-gasp field goal as the Green Bay Packers downed the Dallas Cowboys 34-31 in a thrilling NFL playoff battle Sunday.



Crosby's field winning goal came after quarterback Aaron Rodgers connected with Jarad Cook with a 36-yard pass at the Dallas 32 .



Crosby had kicked a 56-yard field goal to put Green Bay 31-28 ahead only for the Cowboys – who had rallied back from a 21-3 first-half deficit – to tie it at 31-31 with a 52-yard Dan Bailey effort.



After Bailey had kicked a field goal to put Dallas 3-0 ahead, Rodgers took over.



The Packers quarterback connected with namesake Richard Rodgers on a 34-yard pass for Green Bay's opening touchdown.



A further Bailey field goal gave Dallas hope at 21-13 but Green Bay were quickly back into their rhythm early in the third quarter when Rodgers found tight end Cook for the simplest of three-yard touchdown passes to restore the Packers' 15-point cushion.

