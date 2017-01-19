McIlroy out but field still strong for Abu Dhabi Championship

The tournament gets underway Thursday and will miss world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who was scheduled to play before pulling out Monday with a stress fracture in his ribs.



American Johnson is the highest-ranked player in McIlroy's absence, but he was categorical in assessing that it did not make the tournament any easier to win.



Obviously, Rory is a great player and no one wanted to see him pull out, including myself.



Hoping to make it difficult for the American is Stenson, who was voted the Swedish Male Athlete of the Year Monday for his sensational 2016, in which he won the British Open and the Race to Dubai, and was silver medalist in the Olympics.

...