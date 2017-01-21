German Kaymer sets UAE pace

The familiar name of Martin Kaymer, a three-time tournament champion, was back on top of the leaderboard Friday at the $2.7 million Abu Dhabi Championship.



A second successive round of six-under par 66 gave the German a one-shot lead at the halfway stage.



Overnight leader Henrik Stenson of Sweden completed a battling round of 1-under par 71 to slip to tied sixth at 9-under par, with three young stars – England's Tommy Fleetwood (67), Ireland's Paul Dunne (66) and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat (68) – leapfrogging him to tied third place at 10-under par.



The two U.S. PGA Tour players in the tournament – defending champion Rickie Fowler and world No. 3 Dustin Johnson – put up a much-improved performance of 4-under par 68 each to make it to the weekend. The cut came at 2-under par 142 .

