Elite quarterbacks hold Super Bowl key

The Patriots' Tom Brady, Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger and Falcons' Matt Ryan, who could all one day reach the Hall of Fame, boast experience and panache.



Brady (4), Roethlisberger (2) and Rodgers (1) have all led their teams to Super Bowl titles.



One of those other two quarterbacks could be Brady, who will be playing in a sixth straight AFC title game trying to take his team to the Super Bowl for the seventh time in 16 years. With four Super Bowl rings and two Super Bowl MVP awards, Brady has proven his worth as a quarterback who can deliver when it matters most, but with two Super Bowl titles Roethlisberger also knows his way to the winner's circle.

...