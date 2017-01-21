Italian skier Paris masters tricky Streif course for 2nd win

As soon as Dominik Paris had mastered a tricky World Cup downhill on the Streif on Saturday, the Italian kneeled down and held both his skis up in the air.



For the second time in four years, Paris celebrated victory in what is arguably the toughest downhill race of the season.



On a sun-soaked but bumpy and icy 3.3-kilometer course, Paris became the third Italian winner of the classic race in five years. He finished in 1 minute, 55.01 seconds to beat French duo Valentin Giraud Moine and Johan Clarey by 0.21 second and 0.33 second, respectively.



It is Paris' seventh victory and third at the Hahnenkamm races.



The race was carried out on the original course for the first time since 2013, when Paris last won it.



Steven Nyman, who led the first training run on Wednesday, was the best American, finishing 10th and 0.84 second behind Paris.

...