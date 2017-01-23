Fleetwood takes Abu Dhabi title

He finished on 271, one shot ahead of world No. 3 Dustin Johnson, the U.S. Open champion who made an eagle on the last hole for a final-round 68 .



Tied with him on 16 under par was Spain's 2014 champion Pablo Larrazabal, who also shot 68 .



Fleetwood was even par with a birdie and a bogey on the front nine, but chipped in an eagle from the front edge of the par-five 10th green to kick-start his charge.



Larrazabal, who was playing with Johnson in the leader group, made several long putts and kept himself in the hunt.



He needed an eagle on the last to force a playoff, but could only manage a birdie.

