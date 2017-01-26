Bolt loses relay gold after Carter tests positive

Jamaica's Usain Bolt has lost one of his nine Olympic gold medals and his perfect triple treble of Games' sprint victories after teammate Nesta Carter was found guilty of doping at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.



Bolt was sleeping after a training session and unavailable to comment Wednesday but in June, when sources familiar with the case told Reuters that Carter had failed a doping test, he was philosophical about the prospect of losing a gold medal.



The international athletics' federation is responsible for modifying race results and sanctioning athletes.



The IOC has asked the Jamaican Olympic Committee to collect the medals from the athletes and send them to the Olympic body.



More than 100 have so far tested positive in retests from the Beijing and the London Olympics.

...