Tiger returns to PGA Tour and tries to tame Torrey

Tiger Woods speaks to media during a press conference at Farmers Insurance Open Preview Day 3 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 25, 2017 in La Jolla, California. Donald Miralle/Getty Images/AFP
McIlroy out but field still strong for Abu Dhabi Championship
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk
Furyk U.S. captain for 2018 Ryder Cup
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
McIlroy out but field still strong for Abu Dhabi Championship
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk
Furyk U.S. captain for 2018 Ryder Cup
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE