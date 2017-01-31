Brady pumped up to dispel asterisk over Deflategate

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the man who has everything – leading-man good looks, supermodel Gisele Bundchen as his wife, lovely children and hundreds of millions of dollars in earnings.



For Brady, this has become a quest as personal as any in a 17-year career that has already brought him four Super Bowl titles.



Brady has already rewritten the postseason record books as he makes his record seventh appearance in the Super Bowl, and at age 39 played at a level as high as ever this season.



Brady has shrugged off suggestions that he has been using his suspension as motivation, but his competitive fire has clearly been ablaze this season.



Parent does not think the fire will abate regardless of the outcome of Super Bowl 51 in Houston.

