Aldo takes on Holloway at UFC 212

Unfortunately for Aldo, his career can't be discussed without prominently mentioning those 13 seconds between the opening bell and his knockout loss to Conor McGregor, who ended Aldo's UFC title reign and 18-fight winning streak with one incredible punch.



Aldo (26-2) has fought once since that loss in December 2015, but the Brazilian star has already regained the 145-pound title belt after McGregor moved up in weight. Aldo will attempt to defend it again Saturday at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro against rising star Max Holloway.



McGregor taunted and infuriated Aldo throughout the promotion for that stunning upset.



Since Aldo has been nearly impossible to take down, Holloway could spend the fight on his feet – and that probably wouldn't be a bad thing.

