Stevenson stops Fonfara in 2nd round in WBC title defense

Adonis Stevenson stopped Polish challenger Andrzej Fonfara at 28 seconds of the second round Saturday night to successfully defend the World Boxing Council light heavyweight title.



Stevenson (29-1) defended the title he won in 2013 and beat Fonfara (29-5) for the second time, this time much more easily than his win by unanimous decision in 2014 that saw both fighters hit the canvas.



Stevenson said his preference for his next fight is a unification bout against the holder of the titles from the three other major sanctioning bodies: Andre Ward, who in two weeks is scheduled to defend them against the fighter he took them from, Sergey Kovalev.



Stevenson is more likely to face fellow Montreal-based fighter Eleider Alvarez (23-0), who won a majority decision over former champion Jean Pascal (31-5-1) in the co-feature.

...