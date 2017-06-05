Holloway stops Aldo in third, wins featherweight belt

Max Holloway claimed the undisputed UFC featherweight title Saturday night, stopping long-reigning champion Jose Aldo in the third round of an impressive upset victory.



After Aldo controlled the first round, Holloway found his rhythm in a tight second, matching Aldo's famed work rate and aggression. Holloway then decked Aldo with a ferocious right in the third, sending the champion to the ground and allowing Holloway to get into mount.



Holloway was relentless, and Aldo couldn't figure out a way to escape before getting finished.

...