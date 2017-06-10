Jamaican speedster Bolt says retirement will be a joy

Usain Bolt has no regrets as he prepares to hang up his spikes in August and says he is looking forward to watching the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a spectator.



The reigning Olympic and World champion in the 100-meter and 200 will run his last race on Jamaican soil at the second annual Racers Grand Prix Saturday at the National Stadium in Kingston.



Bolt has four events left before retirement – this weekend's Kingston meet, Ostrava on June 28, Monaco on July 21 and the Aug. 4-13 World Championships in London.



Bolt, 30, drew the curtain down on his Olympic career in August by sweeping the 100 and 200 sprint titles for a third successive Summer Games.



Bolt hasn't lost an individual race since 2013 and his streak appears to be safe with Saturday's scheduled 100 meters as he will race against mainly Jamaican teammates.



Bolt knows that every young sprinter's dream is to knock off the Jamaican speedster.

