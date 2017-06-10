Pedrosa on pole as title rivals stumble in Catalonia

Dani Pedrosa claimed pole position for Sunday's Catalan MotoGP after a qualifying session to forget for leading championship contenders Maverick Vinales, Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez on Saturday.



Pedrosa banked his second pole of the season with a best time of 1min 43.870 to start ahead of Ducati pair Jorge Lorenzo and Danilo Petrucci on the front row.



However, the three time world champion still managed to salvage the fourth best time despite crashing twice in qualifying and four times overall on Saturday.



Championship leader Vinales starts down in ninth after having to edge out Yamaha teammate Rossi by fourth hundredths of a second just to qualify for the second session.



Lorenzo has been outperformed by teammate Dovizioso so far this season as he languishes down in eight in the title race.

