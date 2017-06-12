Bolts wins final race on Jamaican soil

Usain Bolt partied with his devoted fans in an emotional farewell at the National Stadium Saturday as the world's fastest man ran his final race on Jamaican soil.



Bolt wanted to go out in a blaze of glory as he won the 100-meter "Salute to a Legend" race in front of a raucous crowd of 30,000 on the same track where he launched his international career at the world juniors in 2002 .



After the race the Bolt took a victory lap then returned to the track and the No. 5 lane where he kissed the finish line before flashing his signature lightning-bolt pose for the final time at home.



The nine-time Olympic gold medalist Bolt did not run in the fastest 100 race of the evening, but his devoted fans didn't care.



Bolt said the reception he received was larger and louder than he anticipated.

