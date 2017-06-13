Love, Palmer, Wood added to U.S. Open field

Davis Love IV and Ryan Palmer are among six players added to the U.S. Open to fill the 156-man field.



That meant five additional spots went to alternates from the 12 sectional qualifying sites.



The U.S. Open starts Thursday at Erin Hills.



The flight from San Diego to Wisconsin is just over three hours, so Mickelson would need a significant weather delay.



Love, who goes by "Dru," got an early start by arriving over the weekend and playing Sunday, before U.S. Open week officially begins.



Dru Love will be the third generation from his family to play the U.S. Open.

...