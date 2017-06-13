Penguins down Predators, retain Stanley Cup

The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 Sunday to clinch back-to-back Stanley Cup crowns in the first such title defense in nearly 20 years.



Patric Hornqvist fired Pittsburgh into the lead with 1:35 left in the final period to silence a raucous home crowd in Nashville who had roared on their team, who ultimately fell to a 4-2 loss in the series.



With the Predators' goal empty, it was left to Carl Hagelin to score the coup de grace with a breakaway, triggering wild celebrations on the Penguins bench.



The Penguins became the first team to defend the Stanley Cup since the Detroit Red Wings achieved the feat in 1998 .



Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby, who was named the MVP of the series, said the Penguins had set themselves a goal of emulating Detroit at the start of the season.

