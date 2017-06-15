Johnson ready for long game in U.S. Open double bid

Dustin Johnson will aim to exploit his big-hitting prowess on the longest course in major championship history when he tees off at the U.S. Open Thursday, bidding to become the first back-to-back champion in 28 years.



Strange, now working as a television analyst, backed Johnson to complete the double.



With Tiger Woods absent, still struggling to resurrect his career after back surgery, and Phil Mickelson likely to skip the tournament to attend his daughter's high school graduation, this year's U.S. Open could mark the end of an era.



If Mickelson fails to show as expected – he retains a tee-time despite vowing not to attend – it will be the first time since 1994 that neither player has featured in the first round of the U.S. Open.



The last six majors – including Johnson's maiden U.S. Open victory – have been won by players who had never won a major before.

