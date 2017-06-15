LeMond says restricting radios would make Tour de France more exciting

Three-times Tour de France winner Greg LeMond believes the use of team radios should be restricted to make the three-week race more unpredictable.



Californian LeMond's expertise has become an essential ingredient of the Tour for millions of armchair fans who will this year, for the first time, be able to watch every minute of every stage thanks to Eurosport's enhanced coverage.



LeMond, who has also campaigned vigorously against doping and mechanical doping, believes Dumoulin would have a great chance of a Giro/Tour de France double if Tour organizers had included a longer time trial this year.



LeMond believes this year's race which he says is "not so difficult on paper" will be less predictable than in recent year's when Team Sky largely controlled it, allowing Froome to win three of the last four editions.

