Spectacle should be a fun ride – up until the opening bell

The real fun will come before the fight, and what a spectacle it should be. Put Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on a stage together to promote their fight and anything can happen.



The first thing to think about when it's suggested that Mayweather may have lost some of his skills after two years of traveling the world in his private jet.



That's no knock on McGregor, who is a ferocious puncher in the octagon with a personality to match his power. Indeed, he would likely be heavily favored over Mayweather had the two decided to do the fight under UFC rules.



This is a boxing match, and Mayweather is a masterful boxer. He was throwing punches before he could walk, and if he had elected to stay in retirement he'd still be considered one of the top 10 fighters ever.



Age won't be a factor, either, and Mayweather has never let himself get out of shape.



There's huge money at stake, even for a fighter who made more than $200 million for beating Pacquiao.

...