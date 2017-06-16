Mayweather, McGregor agree to superfight

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts icon Conor McGregor confirmed plans for a long-awaited showdown late Wednesday, triggering both criticism and anticipation for what is set to be one of the richest fights in history. Mayweather and McGregor – kingpins of their sports – will climb into a boxing ring to face each other at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26 .



The 40-year-old Mayweather will be aiming to reach the 50-0 milestone while McGregor is a heavy underdog in the 12-round boxing match.



Mayweather earned $250 million for his fight against Pacquiao.



Neither Mayweather nor McGregor have competed this year. Mayweather retired from pro boxing in 2015 after defeating Andre Berto, while McGregor (21-3) defeated Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 .



The boxing format heavily favors the undefeated Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs), whom many consider to be the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.



Ellerbe said Mayweather can't afford to take McGregor lightly.

