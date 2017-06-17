McGregor backers: Mayweather fight is no sideshow

Conor McGregor's fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26 has been described by critics as a novelty and a sideshow, among other things.



Mayweather, who retired in 2015 after winning all his 49 professional fights as a boxer, is back in training at age 40 after accepting an offer he couldn't refuse from the mixed martial arts fighter who has never had a pro boxing fight.



McGregor, the wildly popular UFC star, is 21-3 in UFC fights, and is coming off a win in November against Eddie Alvarez. Although he hasn't boxed professionally, McGregor did box while growing up and is known for his striking expertise.



Attar said Mayweather was arguably the greatest boxer of all time, "but there's some things that he hasn't faced before and Conor brings those ... unique differentiation attributes and strategies.

...