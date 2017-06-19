Holm ends her losing streak with head-kick knockout

American MMA fighter Holly Holm broke her three-fight losing streak in Singapore Saturday, knocking out Brazilian Bethe Correia with a kick to the head.



Responding to a taunt in Round 3, Holm delivered a head kick that sent Correia crashing to the canvas and finished her opponent off with a punch.



Holm ended top star Rhonda Rousey's unbeaten run in 2015 with a similar move, a defeat she never bounced back from.



Since her upset of Rousey, Holm has also struggled, losing her subsequent three bouts.

