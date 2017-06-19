Mayweather: McGregor fight is what people want

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather says he has no problem coming out of retirement to fight mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor in what some are predicting will be one of the richest fights in history.



Mayweather was making his first public comments since Wednesday's announcement of the much-discussed fight which will take place on Aug. 26, in the U.S. boxing capital of Las Vegas.



Many boxing experts have slammed the event as an exhibition spectacle, pointing to the fact that the 28-year-old McGregor has never had a professional boxing match and only dabbled in the sport as a teenager.

...