Koepka takes road less traveled to triumph

Brooks Koepka took an unorthodox path to reaching the goal of all professional golfers Sunday but the 27-year-old Floridian said he would not change a thing after claiming his first major title.



Koepka won the U.S. Open by four shots, closing with a 5-under 67 at Erin Hills to triumph with a record-tying 16-under total, reaching the pinnacle of a professional journey that began five years ago on Europe's secondary Challenge Tour.



A tie for fourth at the U.S. Open that same year helped Koepka earn his U.S. PGA Tour card.



The fast-moving Koepka captured the 2015 Waste Management Phoenix Open but despite often putting himself in contention, the wins did not continue to flow and from 21 top-10 finishes on the U.S.-based tour, he only had the one victory.

