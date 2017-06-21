Durant to stay with Warriors, West joins Clippers

Kevin Durant is set to make a new contract deal and stay with the Golden State Warriors, but the new NBA champions did lose a legendary player Monday.



The 10-year NBA veteran would then re-sign with the Warriors, the move enabling the team to have more money for contracts with forward Andre Iguodala and other players.



Durant won his first NBA crown and helped Golden State claim a second in three seasons by averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the best-of-seven NBA Finals, which the Warriors won over Cleveland in five games.



West spent the past six seasons with the Warriors.



As a player, West was a 14-time All-Star who went to the NBA Finals nine times but won only once.

...