Epic win hailed for reviving heavyweight boxing

British boxer Anthony Joshua's stunning 11th round knockout of Ukrainian legend Wladimir Klitschko was hailed Sunday as having restored some much-needed prestige to the tarnished image of heavyweight boxing.



Joshua, 27, retained his unbeaten record in the most extreme of circumstances having been knocked to the canvas for the first time in his professional career. But he somehow found the strength to put 41-year-old Klitschko down in the 11th round in front of a euphoric post-World War II British record boxing crowd of 90,000 at Wembley.



In becoming the first pugilist to stop Klitschko since Lamon Brewster in 2004, Joshua added the WBA belt to his IBF and IBO titles.



The troubled former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who transformed the heavyweight scene when he became the first boxer in 11 years to defeat Klitschko in 2015, responded to Joshua's call for them to bring it on.

