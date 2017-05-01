At 41, Klitschko belatedly finds acclaim in defeat



It never happened in the decade when the prosaic nature of his heavyweight domination quite underwhelmed boxing but, at the age of 41, Wladimir Klitschko belatedly earned proper appreciation for his greatness Saturday.



It looked for all money like the end for the man who had appeared well past his sell-by-date in a sorry dethroning at the hands of Tyson Fury some 17 months earlier, but as Klitschko himself said: "I took a beating but I recovered well".



Indeed, in what was perhaps the most courageous couple of minutes in his two-decade professional career, Klitschko fought back dazzlingly, one big left hook setting up a counterattack so ferocious that by the end of the round it was Joshua who was looking almost out on his feet.

...