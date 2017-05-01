Frenchman Levy wins Volvo China Open

Alexander Levy overturned a seven-stroke deficit to win the Volvo China Open in a sudden-death playoff Sunday.



The pair finished tied at the top of a congested leaderboard at 17-under par 271 after Levy closed with a five-under 67 and Frittelli – who was seven in front of the Frenchman at the start of the day and four clear of his nearest rival with nine holes to play – shot a final-round 74 .



Replaying the par-5 18th, Levy sealed victory when he drained a 15-foot putt for birdie after Frittelli missed his birdie attempt and settled for par at the Topwin golf and Country Club.



Levy made six birdies in his final round, including one at the last when he narrowly missed a long downhill eagle putt, as he claimed his fourth professional title after previously winning the China Open (2014), the Portugal Masters (2014) and the European Open (2016).

