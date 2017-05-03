Red Sox apologize over racist fan abuse

The Boston Red Sox apologized Tuesday after fans at Fenway Park hurled racist abuse at Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones.



The incident sent the Red Sox scrambling into damage-limitation mode Tuesday, branding the episode as "sickening" as appalled city and civil rights leaders condemned the abuse.



The Red Sox said any spectator taking part in abuse would be ejected from the stadium and could be subjected to further action.



Orioles veteran Jones – a five-time All-Star who is just one of 62 African-American players listed on MLB opening day rosters – described the incident as "very unfortunate".



The incident has brought into focus baseball's uneasy record with African-American athletes, 70 years after Jackie Robinson broke the race barrier to become the first black player in the major leagues.

...