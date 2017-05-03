Selby comeback earns third world snooker crown

England's Mark Selby produced a magnificent comeback to beat John Higgins 18-15 in the final of the world snooker championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theater Monday and win the global crown for the third time.



A superb performance on the second day illustrated why 33-year-old world No. 1 Selby has become recognized as one of the finest match players the game has seen as he battled back to dominate and record his third win in four years.



An epic final had its major moment of controversy in the 31st frame when Selby, leading 16-14, was penalized after referee Jan Verhaas judged that he had failed to roll the cue ball up against the black when playing for a snooker.



Selby felt he had hit the black but went on to lose the frame which cut his lead to one frame.

...