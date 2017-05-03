Joshua ready to take out rivals ‘one by one’

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he could take out his rivals in the top division "one by one" following his sensational victory over Ukrainian Vladimir Klitschko.



Joshua, 27, stopped Klitschko in the 11th round of Saturday's Wembley superfight to add the vacant WBA and IBO titles to his IBF crown.



He has offered Klitschko a rematch and also has his eyes on an-all British clash with Tyson Fury, who has not fought since spectacularly dethroning Klitschko in November 2015 .



Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn has said a potential fight between his client and Fury is "miles away". Hearn, who is planning Joshua's schedule, said that Fury still had a lot of hurdles to clear before a fight could be arranged.

...