Boston sports struggle with perception built on racist past

When Red Sox fans hurled the N-word toward Orioles outfielder Adam Jones in Fenway Park, it was a reminder of Boston's racial legacy – particularly around its sports teams.



Boston's reputation as a racist sports town developed through decades of barriers broken and maintained, intertwined with broader struggles for progress along with today's climate of racial tension that sports can't avoid.



Fenway security said 34 people were ejected, but only one for using foul language toward a player, and it was unclear whether that was toward Jones.



Several black ballplayers said Tuesday that Jones was just describing what they regularly experience.



The Red Sox were the last Major League Baseball team to field a black player.



The Celtics were the first team to draft a black player, the first to field an all-black starting five and the first to hire a black head coach.



Boston fans pride themselves on rabidly supporting one of America's greatest sports cities.



The Red Sox have several African-American players in their starting lineup.

