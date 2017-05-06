Molinari halfway leader at Wells Fargo, Johnson seven back

Molinari and Johnson were among 68 players who returned early on Saturday to complete the second round following Friday's three-hour weather delay at Eagle Point.



On a cool morning, first-round leader Molinari picked up two birdies and bogey in seven holes to card a level-par 72 .



Johnson, meanwhile, made heavy weather of his five holes, making two late bogeys to card 75 and scrape through to the final two rounds with nothing to spare at one-over, though he is only seven strokes off the lead in a bunched field.

...