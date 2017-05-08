Alvarez sleepwalks through Chavez, Golovkin next

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez cruised to a unanimous decision over Julio Chavez, Jr., in a 12-round mismatch Saturday, then announced his next fight would be against Gennady Golovkin.



Golovkin didn't have to travel far to make the announcement as he watched Alvarez's fight from ringside in Las Vegas.



"Congratulations," he told Alvarez.



The 26-year-old Alvarez used Chavez for target practice, landing jabs, hooks and combinations at will as he won every round of the 164-pound (75 kg) fight on all three judges' scorecards.



Alvarez was the heavy favorite going into the fight and it didn't take long to see why. Chavez had no answer for the punches from Alvarez, which often came in combinations of three, four and sometimes even six.

...