Let's play two: Yankees beat Cubs 5-4 in 18 innings

Hicks scored on Starlin Castro's grounder in the 18th inning, and the rolling Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in the majors' longest interleague game ever by innings.



The teams combined for a major league-record 48 strikeouts in baseball's longest game of the season by innings, wrapping up in a tidy 6 hours, 5 minutes.



Hicks struck out four times, but he came up with a huge play in the final inning. He led off with a bunt single against Pedro Strop (0-2) and advanced to second when catcher Willson Contreras threw the ball into right field for an error.



Shortstop Addison Russell tried to throw home, but it was wide and Hicks scored easily.



The Yankees set franchise strikeout records for pitching with 26 and hitting with 22 Ks.

...