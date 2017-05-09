IOC heads to Los Angeles as 2024 race heats up

The race for the right to stage the 2024 Olympics heads into the home straight this week as a team of International Olympic Committee delegates arrives in Los Angeles to inspect the city's bid for the Games.



With just four months to go until the crunch vote in Lima that will decide the victors of the bidding war, the IOC Evaluation Commission will spend three days running the rule over Los Angeles before heading to rival Paris next week.



The final months of campaigning have been dominated by intrigue over the possibility that the IOC may seek to award both the 2024 and 2028 Summer Games when it votes in the Peruvian capital on Sept. 13 .



The refusal of LA and Paris to blink first over 2028 raises the stakes for the visits of the IOC Evaluation Commission to both cities.



Los Angeles 2024 officials will spend this week aiming to demonstrate to visiting IOC delegates, who arrive Tuesday, why the gleaming Californian metropolis is the right city at the right time.

...