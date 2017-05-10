Froome ‘rammed’ by unknown hit-and-run driver in France

Reigning Tour de France champion Chris Froome filed a report to police Tuesday alleging that he was deliberately "rammed" off his bicycle by a hit-and-run driver while training in southern France.



tweeted the 31-year-old Froome, a three-time winner of the Tour, road cycling's most prestigious race.



Froome's team Sky said he went home to get a spare bike and continued his training after the incident.



Spanish star cyclist Alberto Contador tweeted the picture of Froome's mangled bike and the words: "No comment ... !!!"

...