Miocic to defend title in Dos Santos rematch

Miocic will try Saturday night to become only the fifth UFC heavyweight fighter to defend his title twice. To do so, he will have to beat former champion and fourth-ranked Junior Dos Santos, who defeated Miocic by a slim margin two and a half years ago in a five-round brawl that left both fighters bloodied and bruised.



Miocic has won his four bouts since, three of those in the first round.



Both fighters said their rematch Saturday, the feature bout of a 13-fight card at the American Airlines Center, won't go the full five rounds.



Dos Santos won his title in November 2011 with a 64-second knockout of Velasquez in California.



There was only one fight in each 2015 and 2016 for Dos Santos, who had surgery on his right shoulder after beating Ben Rothwell 13 months ago.



