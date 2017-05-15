Miocic beats Dos Santos to retain UFC heavyweight title

Miocic beat opponent Junior Dos Santos with a technical knockout at 2:22 in the first round to defend his heavyweight title at UFC 211 Saturday night.



In the co-main event, Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland scored a unanimous, five-round decision over third-ranked Jessica Andrade to defend her women's strawweight championship belt.



Miocic avenged a loss to Dos Santos in December 2014 in Phoenix, which was a five-round bout that left both fighters bloodied.



The fourth-ranked Dos Santos (18-5), who'd hurt Miocic with multiple kicks, called the loss "terrible".



Will Miocic become the first UFC heavyweight to defend his title three times?



The 35-year-old former lightweight champion and second-ranked featherweight, beat seventh-ranked Yair Rodriguez, 24, in a second-round TKO.



The first bout for former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez since he lost the title to Conor McGregor last November was stopped as a no-contest late in the second of three rounds against Dustin Poirier because of an accidental foul.

