Getting closer: McGregor agrees to Mayweather bout with UFC

Conor McGregor has come to an agreement with UFC moving a proposed fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr. closer to reality.



UFC President Dana White said he reached a deal with McGregor, MMA's biggest star and lightweight champion, and will now start negotiations on a megafight with the retired Mayweather that could be one of the best-selling fights in history.



Mayweather's fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015 sold 4.4 million pay-per-view buys and McGregor is the UFC's top draw.



McGregor, 28, hasn't fought since he defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016 .

