If I fight, it’ll be McGregor: Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr. said Saturday a fight against UFC champion Conor McGregor is "90 percent" likely – if he boxes again.



American Mayweather, 40, broke his silence on ending his retirement and trying to extend his perfect record to 50-0 against McGregor, who has an MMA record of 21 wins and three defeats.



Critics have claimed it would be a mismatch, but Mayweather insists it is the biggest fight to be made in boxing and mixed martial arts.



Mayweather, who was sport's biggest earner before he retired following his win over Andre Berto in September 2015, will discuss fighting McGregor with his adviser Al Haymon when he returns to America next week.

...