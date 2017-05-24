Scathing report on Rio Olympics: Venues ‘White Elephants’

A federal prosecutor looking into last year's Rio de Janeiro Olympics says that many of the venues "are white elephants" that were built with "no planning".



Nine months after the Rio Olympics ended, the local organizing committee still owes creditors about $30 million, and 137 medals awarded during the games are rusting and need to be repaired.



Former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, the moving force with the International Olympic Committee behind organizing last year's Olympics, is being investigated for allegedly accepting at least 15 million reals ($5 million) in payments to facilitate construction projects tied to the games.



Organizing committee spokesman Mario Andrada said more than 100 medals awarded at the Olympics showed signs of rusting.

