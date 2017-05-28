Khan wants Brook bout after Spence Jr takes title

Britain's former light-welterweight world boxing champion Amir Khan wants to end years of failed negotiations and finally take on compatriot Kell Brook he told Sky Sports.



The 2004 Olympic lightweight silver medalist announced this in the wake of Brook losing his IBF welterweight title to the impressive unbeaten American Errol Spence Junior at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground late Saturday.



Khan, who held the WBA belt from 2009-12 and the IBF version in 2011, said he would like to fight Brook at welterweight provided the latter's left eye injury was not so severe he would have to hang up his gloves.

...