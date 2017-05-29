Farah runs year’s fastest 5,000

British double Olympic champion Mo Farah made his last U.S. track race a special one, running the year's fastest 5,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League meeting Saturday. Farah, who will be moving up to the marathon after August's IAAF world championships in London, sprinted down the straight to defeat a high-quality field in 13 minutes, 00.70 seconds.



Powering down the straightaway, Bowie, also the Olympic 100 meters silver medalist, clocked 21.77 seconds, 0.14 faster than Rio 400 meters winner Shaunnae Miller-Uibo with Jamaican Olympic 200 meters champion Elaine Thompson running 21.98 for third.



Jamaican gold medalist Omar McLeod showed his form with 2017's best 110 meters hurdles time of 13.01 seconds.

