Dumoulin stuns to make Giro d’Italia history

Tom Dumoulin won the 100th edition of the Giro d'Italia in sensational style Sunday to make history as the first Dutch winner of the three-week Italian race. Sunweb team leader Dumoulin went into the final stage, a 29.3 km time trial from Monza race track to Milan's landmark Duomo cathedral, 53 seconds behind overnight leader Nairo Quintana of Colombia.



But the 26-year-old Dutchman, who led the race for nine stages before losing the pink jersey to Quintana on Stage 19, secured his maiden grand tour victory after a second-place finish behind stage winner, compatriot and close friend Jos van Emden.



Dumoulin, who finished 17 seconds behind Van Emden, had to watch nervously as Quintana, wearing the pink jersey and the last to start, completed the final kilometers of his effort into Milan.

...