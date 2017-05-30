Woods arrested in Florida on DUI charge, released

Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday on a DUI charge in Jupiter, Florida, and spent nearly four hours in a county jail before he was released.



Woods, the 14-time major champion who ranks second with his 79 career victories on the PGA Tour, has not played for over four months.



Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI about 3 a.m. Monday in a suburban area and taken to the Palm Beach County jail, Jupiter Police spokeswoman Kristin Rightler said.



Jail records show that Woods was booked into Palm Beach County jail at 7:18 a.m. and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m.



Woods and wife Elin Nordegren divorced in August 2010 .

