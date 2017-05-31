Woods asleep in car, no alcohol detected

Police found Tiger Woods asleep at the wheel on the side of a six-lane Florida road in the dark of morning, the engine running and his right blinker flashing.



The affidavit was released a day after Woods spent nearly four hours in the Palm Beach County jail on a DUI charge.



Police said Woods agreed to a urine test.



Woods said on his website last week that he would not be able to twist his back for three months because of his surgery.



The affidavit listed four medications including Vicodin that Woods reported taking.



He told police he was recovering from surgery.



The report said Woods was "extremely sleepy," and the officer observed it was hard for Woods to keep his eyes open and to walk.

...