Chiefs end skid with ugly win over Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a win in the worst way following back-to-back close losses, and that was exactly what they got Monday: an ugly 29-19 victory over the Denver Broncos fueled by turnovers and field goals.



The Chiefs (6-2) forced five Denver turnovers, including three interceptions of Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, and rookie Harrison Butker hit five field goals to help the Chiefs pull away in the second half.



The Broncos did establish the run game, rushing for 177 yards.



Tight end Travis Kelce paced the Chiefs offense, tallying 133 yards and a touchdown on seven catches.



Siemian completed 19 of 36 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.

...